Arbaaz Khan remembers Wajid Khan on his birth anniversary
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 18:12 IST
On the occasion of the birth anniversary of late musician Wajid Khan, actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan on Wednesday remembered him for the legacy of "great music," that he had left behind. Khan took to Twitter to share a picture of himself with the departed musician and penned down a birthday note for him.
"Happy birthday Wajid... you have left us with so many wonderful memories and great music that we can cherish forever... I'm sure you are in a better place.. miss you," tweeted Khan. Wajid Khan passed away at a hospital in Mumbai at an age of 42 in June this year.
The Sajid-Wajid duo had last worked together on Salman Khan's song titled 'Bhai Bhai', which was released on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown. (ANI)
