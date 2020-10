Arbaaz Khan remembers Wajid Khan on his birth anniversary

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of late musician Wajid Khan, actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan on Wednesday remembered him for the legacy of "great music," that he had left behind. Khan took to Twitter to share a picture of himself with the departed musician and penned down a birthday note for him.

"Happy birthday Wajid... you have left us with so many wonderful memories and great music that we can cherish forever... I'm sure you are in a better place.. miss you," tweeted Khan. Wajid Khan passed away at a hospital in Mumbai at an age of 42 in June this year.

The Sajid-Wajid duo had last worked together on Salman Khan's song titled 'Bhai Bhai', which was released on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown. (ANI)