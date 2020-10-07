Kartik Aaryan bonds over game of table tennis with sister

Actor Kartik Aaryan who is staying indoors to prevent the spread of coronavirus was on Wednesday seen bonding over a game of table tennis with his sister. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor took to Instagram to share a short video where he is seen playing table tennis with his sister.

The video ends with Aaryan losing the game and his sister enthusiastically cheering over her little victory. The 29-year-old actor said that his sister's happiness was "priceless" for him and that is why he chose to lose.

"Kittu ki khushi mere liye anmol hai....Isliye maine usse 'Jeetne Diya'#Sacrifice," he wrote in the caption. The 'Love Aaj Kal' actor is seen sporting a new bear look in the video making fans go gaga over the look. (ANI)

