Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne join Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'

"Crazy Rich Asians" star Gemma Chan and "The Old Guard" star KiKi Layne are the latest additions to actor-turned-director Olivia Wilde's upcoming movie "Don't Worry Darling" . The duo joins previously announced cast members Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Harry Styles on the project.

Described as a "psychological thriller", the movie is set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Layne is stepping in for Dakota Johnson, who exited the film due to scheduling issues. Previously, Styles replaced Shia LaBeouf after the latter bowed out due to scheduling conflict.

"The Silence" scribes Shane and Carey Van Dyke have penned the script of "Don't Worry Darling" . Katie Silberman, who collaborated with Wilde on her debut directorial feature "Booksmart" , is adapting the screenplay.

Wilde and Silberman are also attached as producers alongside Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee and Miri Yoon. Catherine Hardwicke is executive producer. The feature, which hails from New Line, is expected to start production later this month.