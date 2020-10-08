Taapsee Pannu shares her picture with serene backdrop in Maldives

Giving a glimpse of her vacation in the Maldives, actor Taapsee Pannu on Thursday shared a standout picture of herself with the serene blue backdrop on social media. The 'Pink' actor shared a picture on Instagram amid the various shades of blue sky and water, where she wore a multi-coloured bathing suit, sitting on the brim of the hammock bed.

The 33-year-old actor indicated that the picture was taken early morning as she said, "When we take the idea of 'Rise and Shine' literally!" alongside the picture. Appreciating the photography skills of her sister Shagun Pannu, the actor, in her post, wrote, "Our newly discovered director on board."

Earlier on Tuesday, the 'Thappad' actor took to her Instagram and shared numerous pictures with her travel buddies and sisters -- Evania and Shagun Pannu -- during their getaway. (ANI)