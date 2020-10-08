Vanessa Hudgens-starrer 'The Princess Switch' sequel coming to Netflix in Nov

The sequel to "The Princess Switch" , the 2018 Christmas rom-com fronted by Vanessa Hudgens, will start streaming on Netflix from November 19. The 2018 film revolved around Hudgens playing the double role of an American baker named Stacy De Novo and Duchess Margaret from fictional European nation of Montenaro, who swap places to enjoy the novelty offered by each others' lives.

Mike Rohl, who helmed the original film, is returning to direct the second part, titled "The Princess Switch: Switched Again" . As per official synopsis of the film reported by Collider, the upcoming film will see the arrival of a third lookalike, party girl Fiona. "When Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with boyfriend Kevin, it's up to her double Princess Stacy of Belgravia to get these star-crossed lovers back together... but the course of true love is complicated by the appearance of a handsome royal who's intent on stealing Margaret's heart.

"Throw in the unexpected arrival of Margaret's outrageous party girl cousin Fiona, a third look-alike who has ambitions of her own, and you have the recipe for Christmas triple trouble!" Returning cast members include Sam Palladio as Stacy's husband and Prince Edward of Belgravia; Nick Sagar as Kevin, Margaret's love interest and Stacy's best friend, and Mia Llyod as Olivia, Kevin's daughter. Hudgens is also attached to produce the film.