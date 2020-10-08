I wish it gives people hope in such wild times: Justin Baldoni on 'Clouds'

Actor-filmmaker Justin Baldoni describes his latest "Clouds" as a film which furthers his drive to chronicle human stories and says the musical-drama is an attempt to remind people of the goodness in the world. The movie is inspired by the true story of Zach Sobiech, a seventeen-year-old, fun-loving student with raw musical talent living with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. "Clouds" marks Baldoni's second feature film as a director, after the 2019 romantic-drama "Five Feet Apart" . In a virtual press conference Wednesday night, the actor, who shot to fame with his role of Rafael Solano on hit drama "Jane The Virgin", said he is on an "artistic drive" to sincerely follow stories "that touch the human heart." "There's so much darkness in the world; we are bombarded by so much everyday, on our phones, news, social media. I just want to reach out and remind people of the good that exists in the world. "The potential each one of has. My first two films have been inspired by real people... I am on a search to tell stories that inspire us and make us think about what's possible, how to make positive choices," Baldoni said. The film features actors Fin Argus, playing Zach Sobiech, Neve Campbell, Sabrina Carpenter, Madison Iseman, Tom Everett Scott and Lil Rel Howery

Baldoni said he was fortunate to find a cast which truly believed in what they were a part of and not just doing it "for a paycheck." "They're here because they want to tell stories, use themselves as vessels to influence the world in a positive way. To help people realise, as Zach said, you don't have to find out you're dying to start living. "Everyday we have a choice: we can choose love, joy happiness. It doesn't have to be cheesy, it can be beautiful, inspiring and we need more of it right now... I hope it touches hearts and gives people hope in such a wild time," the 36-year-old added. The director said the genesis to give Sobiech's story a larger canvas began when the teenager appeared on his docu-series, "My Last Days", seven years ago. The short chronicled how Sobiech, with only a few months to live, turned to music and recorded the viral-hit "Clouds" which talked about his battle with cancer. "Before I left that documentary, we started talking about ways to further the story. He really wanted to do more. After I left, I made a promise to him—I was talking to him on video call just before he passed away—I'll do whatever I could to further the story, his message." The movie, produced by Andrew Lazar, Baldoni and Casey La Scala, is based on "Clouds: A Memoir" by Zach's mother, Laura Sobiech. Kara Holden has written the screenplay, with story by Casey La Scala, Patrick Kopka and Kara Holden. "Clouds" is scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on October 16.