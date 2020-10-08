Left Menu
Development News Edition

I wish it gives people hope in such wild times: Justin Baldoni on 'Clouds'

Actor-filmmaker Justin Baldoni describes his latest "Clouds" as a film which furthers his drive to chronicle human stories and says the musical-drama is an attempt to remind people of the goodness in the world. The movie is inspired by the true story of Zach Sobiech, a seventeen-year-old, fun-loving student with raw musical talent living with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 15:13 IST
I wish it gives people hope in such wild times: Justin Baldoni on 'Clouds'

Actor-filmmaker Justin Baldoni describes his latest "Clouds" as a film which furthers his drive to chronicle human stories and says the musical-drama is an attempt to remind people of the goodness in the world. The movie is inspired by the true story of Zach Sobiech, a seventeen-year-old, fun-loving student with raw musical talent living with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. "Clouds" marks Baldoni's second feature film as a director, after the 2019 romantic-drama "Five Feet Apart" . In a virtual press conference Wednesday night, the actor, who shot to fame with his role of Rafael Solano on hit drama "Jane The Virgin", said he is on an "artistic drive" to sincerely follow stories "that touch the human heart." "There's so much darkness in the world; we are bombarded by so much everyday, on our phones, news, social media. I just want to reach out and remind people of the good that exists in the world. "The potential each one of has. My first two films have been inspired by real people... I am on a search to tell stories that inspire us and make us think about what's possible, how to make positive choices," Baldoni said. The film features actors Fin Argus, playing Zach Sobiech, Neve Campbell, Sabrina Carpenter, Madison Iseman, Tom Everett Scott and Lil Rel Howery

Baldoni said he was fortunate to find a cast which truly believed in what they were a part of and not just doing it "for a paycheck." "They're here because they want to tell stories, use themselves as vessels to influence the world in a positive way. To help people realise, as Zach said, you don't have to find out you're dying to start living. "Everyday we have a choice: we can choose love, joy happiness. It doesn't have to be cheesy, it can be beautiful, inspiring and we need more of it right now... I hope it touches hearts and gives people hope in such a wild time," the 36-year-old added. The director said the genesis to give Sobiech's story a larger canvas began when the teenager appeared on his docu-series, "My Last Days", seven years ago. The short chronicled how Sobiech, with only a few months to live, turned to music and recorded the viral-hit "Clouds" which talked about his battle with cancer. "Before I left that documentary, we started talking about ways to further the story. He really wanted to do more. After I left, I made a promise to him—I was talking to him on video call just before he passed away—I'll do whatever I could to further the story, his message." The movie, produced by Andrew Lazar, Baldoni and Casey La Scala, is based on "Clouds: A Memoir" by Zach's mother, Laura Sobiech. Kara Holden has written the screenplay, with story by Casey La Scala, Patrick Kopka and Kara Holden. "Clouds" is scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on October 16.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Nigerian, South Korean women to vie for WTO leadership

Former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and South Korean trade minister Yoo Myung-hee are the final candidates to head the World Trade Organization, ensuring the 25-year-old WTO will have its first female leader. The WTO said o...

Fourth Industrial Revolution presents opportunity to create unprecedented value: Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday that the Fourth Industrial Revolution presents a unique opportunity to create unprecedented value and prosperity for everyone in all spheres of life. We must invest in building nex...

Thailand delays hosting of first foreign tourists since April

Thailand is pushing back plans to receive its first batch of foreign tourists due to administrative issues, a senior official said on Thursday, adding to uncertainty about when it will welcome back visitors vital to its economy.Processes in...

Black fly sits atop Mike Pence's white head, steals show at VP debate

The vice presidential debate on Wednesday had plexiglass barriers to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but they couldnt stop the nights most talked-about intruder - a giant stray housefly that perched on Vice President Mike Pences cropped whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020