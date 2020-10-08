Sandra Oh to headline horror movie 'Umma'

"Killing Eve" star Sandra Oh is set to star in upcoming horror feature "Umma". The project, which has been acquired by Sony Pictures’ Stage 6 Films, will be produced by Raimi Productions and Starlight Media, reported Deadline.

It will mark the directorial debut of Iris K. Shim, who has also penned the screenplay for the movie. "Umma", which is the Korean word for "mother", follows Amanda (Oh) and her daughter living a quiet life on an American farm, but when the remains of her estranged mother arrive from Korea, Amanda becomes haunted by the fear of turning into her own mother.

The film will also feature Fivel Stewart, Dermot Mulroney, Odeya Rush, MeeWha Alana Lee and Tom Yi. Peter Luo, Matt Black, Jeanette Volturno, Marcei Brown and Andre Ovredal will be executive producing the project.