Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal cinema halls to reopen with Sushant Singh Rajput films

At least 14-15 single screens in the city and districts would be showing Rajput's 2018 hit 'Kedarnath' while his other movies such as 'Sonchiriya' (2019), 'M S Dhoni : The Untold Story' (2016) and 'Chhichhore' (2019) may also be re- released in the state, officials of film distributing companies said. "We wanted to show a film by Sushant which has good content.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-10-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 19:34 IST
Bengal cinema halls to reopen with Sushant Singh Rajput films
Sushant Singh Rajput (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Apparently banking on the sympathy factor for Sushant Singh Rajput whose unnatural death in June has hogged prime space in the news media for over three months, several single-screen theatres in and around Kolkata have decided to reopen shows from next week with films starring the actor. At least 14-15 single screens in the city and districts would be showing Rajput's 2018 hit 'Kedarnath' while his other movies such as 'Sonchiriya' (2019), 'M S Dhoni : The Untold Story' (2016) and 'Chhichhore' (2019) may also be re- released in the state, officials of film distributing companies said.

"We wanted to show a film by Sushant which has good content. Since there are no big time releases in this festive season, we have decided to screen films which had a decent run at box offices in recent times. We also know how Sushant has figured in discussions of everyone. "These two factors make us believe that Kedarnath will be a perfect release after a seven- month closure of theatres," Senior Executive Director of SSR Cinemas Pvt Ltd Satadeep Saha said.

If the response is good, his other films like Sonchiriya would be released later, the distributing company official told PTI. The SVF Entertainment, which was the Bengal region distributor of 'M S Dhoni : The Untold Story' and 'Chhichhore', said that it is in talks with Mumbai distributors about re-releasing these two films in the state.

"We are waiting for confirmation from Mumbai distributors regarding the possibility of releasing either of these two films or both in our theatre chains from October 15," an SVF spokesperson said. After seven months of shut down due to COVID-19, the Centre has allowed cinema theatres to reopen from October 15 with 50 per cent capacity and one-seat distance between viewers.

A major single screen, New Empire, said that it is planning to reopen the hall with 'Dil Bechhara', the most recent Sushant-starrer released on OTT after his death, or 'Kedarnath'. Rajput is the safest bet as halls reopen with 50 per cent capacity and when a section of the audiences may be apprehensive to visit a theatre in the present pandemic situation, a spokesman of Eastern India Motion Pictures Association (EIMPA) said.

EIMPA is a platform of producers, distributors, exhibitors and laboratory & studio owners. Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Eminent academician Ananda Deb Mukhopadhyay dies

Eminent academician Ananda Deb Mukhopadhyay, who was also an expert in oceanography, died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday. He was 82 and is survived by a daughter who lives in the USA.Mukhopadhyay had been living alone in his S...

Public acceptance, participation important for success of any env policy: Atishi

Delhi Environment Committee chairperson and AAP MLA Atishi has stressed on the importance of public acceptance and participation in government schemes, citing the example of odd-even car-rationing scheme to combat the winter smog and pollut...

Euro zone yields fall as risk-sentiment remains subdued

European government bond yields fell on Thursday, as rising coronavirus cases in Europe and longer-term uncertainty kept sentiment subdued, while equity markets were lifted by expectations for more U.S. stimulus and lower-for-longer rates. ...

Cycling-Demare makes it two stage wins on Giro d'Italia

French champion Arnaud Demare took his second victory in this years Giro dItalia when he claimed the sixth stage with an impressive last-gasp effort on Thursday. The Groupama-FDJ rider, who won the fourth stage, stayed hidden in a reduced b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020