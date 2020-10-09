Left Menu
“After all these years, it is truly a glorious and immensely satisfying moment for me to welcome Indian cinema’s greatest icon, Shri Bachchan to be a part of this prestigious movie under our banner, Vyjayanthi Movies,” Dutt said in a statement.

Updated: 09-10-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 12:29 IST
Amitabh Bachchan joins Deepika and Prabhas's multi-lingual sci-fi film

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI ) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has boarded the cast of Deepika Padukone and Prabhas-starrer multilingual sci-fi film, the makers announced on Friday. Nag Ashwin will direct the Vyjayanthi Movies project, which will see Bachchan play a pivotal role.

Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies, said he is elated to have Bachchan on board. “The late legendary Shri NTR was an admirer of Shri Amitabh Bachchan and had even acted in the Telugu remakes of a few of his superhit Bollywood films. Shri NTR and I had watched the landmark film ‘Sholay' several times when it ran for over a year at NTR's Ramakrishna Theatre. “After all these years, it is truly a glorious and immensely satisfying moment for me to welcome Indian cinema’s greatest icon, Shri Bachchan to be a part of this prestigious movie under our banner, Vyjayanthi Movies,” Dutt said in a statement. Ashwin said he feels lucky to have the opportunity to work with the cinema icon. “I feel lucky and blessed that Bachchan Sir has selected our film among the many choices he has... It is a full-length role, which we believe will do justice to the legend that he is.” Vyjayanthi Movies had announced the project in July to mark the golden jubilee of the banner.

Bachchan in a Twitter post said he was honoured to be a part of this “momentous” venture. "An honour and a privilege to be a part of this momentous & most ambitious venture .. and my greetings for the completion of 50 years for @VyjayanthiFilms... may you celebrate another 50 .. and on,” he wrote. The film is slated for a worldwide release in 2022. The veteran actor previously collaborated with Padukone on 2015 film "Piku" and 2001 movie "Aarakshan".

