Amitabh Bachchan roped in for Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's untitled film

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday confirmed the news of him teaming up with 'Baahubali' actor Prabhas and Deepika Padukone for an upcoming project.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 13:19 IST
Image shared by Amitabh Bachchan (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday confirmed the news of him teaming up with 'Baahubali' actor Prabhas and Deepika Padukone for an upcoming project. Bachchan stated that it is "an honour and a privilege to be a part of this momentous and most ambitious venture." The movie will be helmed by Nag Ashwin, who is known for delivering some hit Telugu movies.

He is known for directing the National-Award winning biopic 'Mahanati'. The forthcoming flick will be under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies. The 77-year-old star shared a poster of the production house that marks the collaboration with the 'Don' actor as they complete their 50 years in the journey of moviemaking.

Congratulating Vyjayanthi Movies on achieving the landmark. Bachchan tweeted, "An honour and a privilege to be a part of this momentous & most ambitious venture .. and my greetings for the completion of 50 years for@VyjayanthiFilms.. may you celebrate another 50 .. and on !!" The 'Sholay' star also posted a video that showcases the message by Vyjayanthi Movies that read, "How can we try to make a legendary film, without the legend." The clip then showcases glimpses of iconic characters essayed by the actor on the big screen, which then later announces the 'Pink' star joining the film. The clip concludes with a note that read, "Bringing together India's biggest superstars."

In July, the 'Om Shanti Om' star confirmed teaming up Prabhas for an upcoming project untitled project. The 34-year-old star shared a video by the production house revealing the news and wrote: "Beyond Thrilled! Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead..".

In the video, the makers of the movie addressed their pride in collaborating with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The yet-to-be-titled movie will be the first film to see the two actors sharing the screen-space. However, other details of the project are yet to be officially revealed. (ANI)

