Ruairi O’Connor to play Buddy Holly in biopic

Irish actor Ruairi O’Connor is set to play rock and roll icon Buddy Holly in biopic “Clear Lake”. Directed by Australian filmmaker Bruce Beresford the film will follow Holly starting from his teen years to his 1958 “Biggest Show of Stars” tour with Clarence Collins, founder of Little Anthony & the Imperials, as they broke racial barriers by performing together across the US.

The film will also focus on Holly’s meeting with his future bride, Maria Elena Holly, and his 1959 Winter Dance Party tour that ended with a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa on February 3, 1959. “Ray” producer Stuart Benjamin along with Rick French are also attached with the project, which is being developed in collaboration with the Buddy Holly estate.

Holly's widow, Maria Elena Holly, is on board as associate producer. Patrick Shanahan has penned the script and the team is planning to start the production early next year.

“We looked at hundreds and hundreds of audition tapes for the Buddy Holly role and interviewed some tremendously talented actors and musicians but Ruairi’s audition really stood out. “He’s a terrific young actor who exudes charisma and he’s also a very accomplished musician who our team believes can handle this very challenging role,” said French..