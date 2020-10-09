Hollywood films 'My Spy,' 'Force of Nature,' 'The Rental' to release in theatres in India

As the country is all set to throw open the doors of the film theatres after an almost 6-month-long hiatus, three big Hollywood films are set to hit the theatres Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce that films - 'My Spy,' 'Force of Nature,' and 'The Rental,' - will be released in theatres in India.

While 'My Spy' will release on October 16, 'Force of Nature' is slated for n October 23 release and 'The Rental' will hit the theatres on October 30. "ALL SET FOR THEATRES... #PVR Pictures announces the release of three #Hollywood films in #India... #MySpy: 16 Oct 2020 #ForceOfNature: 23 Oct 2020 #TheRental: 30 Oct 2020," tweeted Taran along with the posters of the film.

The first Bollywood film to hit the theatres after the reopening of cinemas in India will be 'Khaali Peeli.' (ANI)