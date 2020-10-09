Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hollywood films 'My Spy,' 'Force of Nature,' 'The Rental' to release in theatres in India

As the country is all set to throw open the doors of the film theatres after an almost 6-month-long hiatus, three big Hollywood films are set to hit the theatres

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 22:47 IST
Hollywood films 'My Spy,' 'Force of Nature,' 'The Rental' to release in theatres in India
Posters of Hollywood films 'My Spy,' 'Force of Nature,' 'The Rental,' (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As the country is all set to throw open the doors of the film theatres after an almost 6-month-long hiatus, three big Hollywood films are set to hit the theatres Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce that films - 'My Spy,' 'Force of Nature,' and 'The Rental,' - will be released in theatres in India.

While 'My Spy' will release on October 16, 'Force of Nature' is slated for n October 23 release and 'The Rental' will hit the theatres on October 30. "ALL SET FOR THEATRES... #PVR Pictures announces the release of three #Hollywood films in #India... #MySpy: 16 Oct 2020 #ForceOfNature: 23 Oct 2020 #TheRental: 30 Oct 2020," tweeted Taran along with the posters of the film.

The first Bollywood film to hit the theatres after the reopening of cinemas in India will be 'Khaali Peeli.' (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

EU to offer Mozambique support in tackling insurgency

The European Union will offer Mozambique support in tackling a wave of militant attacks in the countrys north by rebels with links to Islamic State, the EUs ambassador to the southern African nation said on Friday. The rebel attacks in Cabo...

Pakistan blocks social media app TikTok for "immoral and indecent" content

Pakistans telecom regulator blocked TikTok on Friday for failing to filter out immoral and indecent content, another blow to the social media app that has come under increasing scrutiny as its popularity has surged across the globe. The ban...

Section of Mathura Road out of bounds for traffic, commuters suggested to use other routes

Commuters have been suggested to take alternative routes as the Mathura Road here will remain closed for traffic from Bhogal to Ashram for three days starting from Saturday, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Friday. According to the traffic ...

12,134 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported 12,134 new COVID-19 cases, 302 deaths and 17,323 discharges on Friday, according to the State Health Department. The total cases in the state have risen to 15,06,018, including 39,732 deaths and 12,29,339 discharges.Act...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020