Sherlock Holmes 3 cast revealed, third movie to bring back lead actors

Sherlock Holmes 3 is slated to release in December next year. Sherlock Holmes enthusiasts are quite excited as they have an official release date. Sherlock Holmes 2 titled Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows was premiered in December 2011 and since then mystery film lovers are looking forward to the third movie.

According to the filmmaker Dexter Fletcher, the team is giving endeavours to make Sherlock Holmes 3 quite different from the last two films. The third movie will obviously bring back the lead actors, Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. They will be seen reprising their roles as Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson respectively.

The pair of Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson is highly anticipated in Sherlock Holmes 3 movie. Their pair in the second movie (titled Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows) an enormous quantity of audience and endowed the filmmakers with a massive business of over USD 186.8 million in North America as well as USD 357 million in other territories for a worldwide total of USD 543.4 million. The movie was became the twelfth highest-grossing movie of 2011 worldwide.

"We're different filmmakers and I'm not going to ignore what he did so brilliantly before. I mean there will be an element of that, but I will also bring my own voice to it as well and it will be something sort of different. I suppose that's the idea of bringing in someone new. We'll see what happens," Dexter Fletcher told Collider.

Apart from the lead actors Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, Sherlock Holmes 3 will see other stars like Jared Harris, Stephen Fry, Noomi Rapace, Rachel McAdams, Kelly Reilly and Eddie Marsan. Jared Harris as Professor James Moriarty, Stephen Fry as Mycroft Holmes, Noomi Rapace as Madame Simza Heron, Rachel McAdams as Irene Adler, Kelly Reilly as Mary Morstan and Eddie Marsan as Inspector Lestrade will be returning in the third movie.

We Got This Covered media recently disclosed that the studio was planning to sign a contract with Michael Fassbender to play the infamous adversary of Holmes, Sebastian Moran in Sherlock Holmes 3. Does it mean, Paul Anderson is going to say adieu to the series? There is yet no official announcement on it.

A few familiar characters including Noomi Rapace's Madam Simza Heron will make a comeback. The studio reportedly had a plan to sign contract with Michael Fassbender to play the infamous adversary of Holmes, Sebastian Moran. It has also been said that Jared Harris' Professor Moriarty will return, having faked his death in the previous entry.

Sherlock Holmes 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

