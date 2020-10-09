Left Menu
Sherlock Season 5: Moffat, Gatiss are looking into Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's original stories

09-10-2020
The real reason for Sherlock Season 5’s delay is maximum involvement of the cast and crew in their respective projects. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Is Sherlock Season 5 renewed? Albeit, the fifth season is taking adequate time to renew, still fans are hopeful, as they know the series can't go for a permanent stop will clearing the previous cliffhangers.

Sherlock Season 5 will feature Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as Sherlock Holmes and Doctor John Watson as the protagonists like they were seen in the previous seasons. While some fans are doubtful about Sherlock Season 5's return, many avid viewers still have courage in their minds with a firm belief that their favorite actors, Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman will return and reprise their roles.

The real reason for Sherlock Season 5's delay is maximum involvement of the cast and crew in their respective projects. In a recent conversation with Collider, Martin Freeman was asked about the possibility of Sherlock. The 47-year-old actor, who plays the role of Dr John Watson in the series based on Sherlock Holmes detective stories, said that not only he, but Benedict Cumberbatch, Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss are super busy and that's the reason they do not want to run the risk of ruining the show's legacy by producing a subpar season.

The renewal of Sherlock Season 5 seems to take more time due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic that devastated the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss in the last couple of months. Almost all the television and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time. Thus, we need to wait further for its renewal.

In a recent conversation with Digital Spy, Steven Moffat said on Sherlock Season 5, "I haven't really thought about it. Mark Gatiss' been doing other stuff as well, so we haven't sat down and had a proper talk about what we would do with another series." Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss opined they have been looking into Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's original stories for further inspiration, Express noted.

Sherlock Season 5 is likely to draw a conclusion to The Walking Dead actress Eleanor Matsuura's character Detective Inspector Stella Hopkins. She was introduced in Season 4's premiere episode titled 'The Six Thatchers'. She was seen visiting Baker Street apartment and sending a notion to assist Sherlock, the character always played by Benedict Cumberbatch. But after that, as she was not invited, there surely lies a gap in the plot which makes a sensible chance for her in the series.

During a conversation with Radio Times, Louise Brealey gave a hint of her returning to Sherlock Season 5. "I know originally there was a hope that we would do a special down the line. I haven't heard that that's on or off. To utilise two clichés, I think it's on the very back burner and not necessarily on the cards," she said. Although the making of a special episode has created a rumour, Brealey said that she didn't hear about it.

Digital Spy reported some times back the presence of The Widow-actress Louise Brealey in Sherlock Season 5. The 40-year old actress, Louise Brealey is best known for playing Molly Hooper in the series. However, we need to wait for some more time to know more about the plot, cast and crew and release date.

Sherlock Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

