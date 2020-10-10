Left Menu
John David Washington boards David O Russell’s next movie

According to Deadline, the makers are planning to start production in Los Angeles in January Russell, who is returning to the director's chair for the first time since Jennifer Lawrence-led 2015 film "Joy", is also producing the project with Matthew Budman.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-10-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 11:30 IST
John David Washington boards David O Russell's next movie

“Tenet” actor John David Washington is set to join Margot Robbie and Christian Bale in filmmaker David O Russell's next directorial venture

The New Regency project will see Russell direct from his own script. Plot details are currently under the wraps. According to Deadline, the makers are planning to start production in Los Angeles in January

Russell, who is returning to the director's chair for the first time since Jennifer Lawrence-led 2015 film “Joy”, is also producing the project with Matthew Budman. Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubezki will serve as cinematographer.

