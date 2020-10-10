Left Menu
Development News Edition

Demi Lovato reveals the exact moment she knew she was queer

American singer-songwriter Demi Lovato realised she was queer thanks to a classic movie scene.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-10-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 12:21 IST
Demi Lovato reveals the exact moment she knew she was queer
Demi Lovato (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Demi Lovato realised she was queer thanks to a classic movie scene. According to E!News, the 28-year-old pop star revealed during 'Facebook's Coming Out 2020' event on Friday (local time), that she discovered more about her sexuality while watching the 1999 film 'Cruel Intentions'.

Lovato said of how she knew she was queer, "It was definitely when I was young and definitely should not have been watching 'Cruel Intentions' but did, and it was that scene where they made out on the park lawn. I was just like, 'Oh wait a minute, I really like that, I want to try it.' And then when I was 17 I did get down with that." The well-known movie moment takes place on a blanket in a park, where Kathryn Merteuil (Sarah Michelle Gellar) teaches Cecile Caldwell (Selma Blair) how to kiss and get to first base. Merteuil asks, "Haven't you ever practised on one of your girlfriends?"

After they make out, Caldwell says, "That was cool." Gellar and Blair have recreated the kiss before, most recently for Blair's 48th birthday during the quarantine. The 'Buffy' actor shared a pic of the friends kissing through a face mask with the caption, "I got my kiss."

Lovato went on to explain how being queer has affected her songs, and hinted that fans haven't realised certain love songs of hers are actually about women. The 'Skyscraper' singer said, "There were times I wrote songs about girls that my fans thought I wrote about guys. I'm surprised that some of them didn't figure out that some of the songs were for certain people. I was sharing it with the world, yet I wasn't being completely obvious with what I was talking about. Music was my safe space."

Back in 2015, she was asked if her hit 'Cool for the Summer' is about being a lesbian. Lovato responded, "I'm not confirming and I'm definitely not denying," adding, "All of my songs are based off of personal experiences. I don't think there's anything wrong with experimentation at all." As for Lovato's coming out story, she focused on separating the people in her life into three groups when she shared the news.

She said, "I pretty much told all of my friends and my older sister when I was 17. They all knew before I brought it to my parents and then to the public. Those were my three phases: Friends, parents, public." The LGBTQ special came on the heels of Lovato's messy breakup with her fiance, American actor Max Ehrich, and it seems like Lovato is truly moving on.

Lovato was said to be "completely embarrassed" by his behaviour after the split in September. A source told E!News,"Demi wants no contact with Max at this point. She wants nothing to do with him." The 'Confident' singer also released a new breakup anthem, 'Still Have Me,' days after the two ended their engagement. She sings in the track, "I don't have much but at least I still have me / And that's all I need."

Fans might be able to hear her perform it at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, October 14, since Lovato promised she would be giving "a world premiere performance of new music." (ANI)

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Samsung, Japan's KDDI expand collaboration in 5G network business

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Moratorium period exceeding six months may result in vitiating overall credit discipline: RBI to SC

A loan moratorium exceeding six months might result in vitiating the overall credit discipline, which will have a debilitating impact on the process of credit creation in the economy, the Reserve Bank of India has told the Supreme Court. In...

Rugby league-NRL player Jennings 'shocked' at positive drug test

The Parramatta Eels Michael Jennings said on Saturday he was completely shocked at news he failed a doping test last month, vowing to do everything he could to clear his name.Jennings was provisionally suspended by the National Rugby League...

Master P to be honoured at 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards

American rapper Percy Master P Miller will be honoured at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards. According to Page Six, the CEO of No Limit Records will receive the I Am Hip Hop award at the ceremony on October 27.The New Orleans native launched a re...

Indonesian team probing deadly Papua shootings attacked

Two members of an investigative team sent to Indonesias easternmost region of Papua were shot and wounded during a fact-finding mission related to recent shootings in the area, the government said on Saturday. The team was sent to Papuas In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020