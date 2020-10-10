Susan Sarandon to star in HBO Max pilot 'Red Bird Lane'

Veteran actor Susan Sarandon will lead the cast of HBO Max's upcoming drama pilot "Red Bird Lane" . The pilot has been written by Sara Gran with David Slade of "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" fame set to direct it, according to Variety.

It will also feature actors Kiersey Clemons, Isidora Goreshter, Danny Huston, Ash Santos, Fiona Dourif, Dizzie Harris, and Tara Lynne Barr. Described as a "psychological thriller", the pilot will follow eight strangers who arrive at an isolated house — all for different reasons — and quickly realize that something sinister and terrifying awaits them.

Sarandon, 74, will play the hostess of the house, Catherine. She is brilliant, beautiful, magnetic, and a murderer. "Red Bird Lane" will be executive produced by Gran, Slade, John Wells and Erin Jontow. Warner Bros. Television will produce.