Ex-MLA Karunakaran no more

Former CPI(M) MLA, K C Karunakaran died here on Saturday due to age related illness, party sources said. The body was kept at the party office for the party cadre and public to pay homage before the cremation in Papanaicken Palayam, they said.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 10-10-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 15:04 IST
Former CPI(M) MLA, K C Karunakaran died here on Saturday due to age related illness, party sources said. He was 74 and is survived by a son. His wife predeceased him three years ago, they said.

Karunakaran represented Singanallur constituency in the city from 2001 to 2006 and was the state executive member of the party for the last 23 years and the district CPM secretary from 1997 to 2001. The body was kept at the party office for the party cadre and public to pay homage before the cremation in Papanaicken Palayam, they said.

