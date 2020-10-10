Left Menu
Development News Edition

'I just couldn't bear it': Sharon Osbourne talks about past suicide attempt

Television personality Sharon Osbourne recently dished on past suicide attempts to raise awareness for World Mental Health Day.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-10-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 16:56 IST
'I just couldn't bear it': Sharon Osbourne talks about past suicide attempt
Sharon Osbourne (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Television personality Sharon Osbourne recently dished on past suicide attempts to raise awareness for World Mental Health Day. According to Fox News, the 68-year-old author reflected on the 2017 attempt and how she checked into a mental health facility for treatment.

Osbourne admitted, "Four years ago I was finding things very, very difficult and ... I tried to take my life and it wasn't for attention. I just couldn't bear it. I went to a place to give me help." On recalling the time when she met two young girls struggling with addiction in the facility, she said, "They told me they were drinking and using drugs ... both of them, their mothers had committed suicide. And it messed them up so bad, that they couldn't cope with their lives, and that shocked me into -- come on, am I going to do this to my family, my babies? No way. And that shocked me; it was like an electric shock, and it was like, get it together."

As per Fox News, previously in 2019, she revealed about the past three suicide attempts that she survived on the morning show. In 2014, she also announced on 'The Talk' that she had been taking medication for 16 years to cope with her mental health. "Some days are better than others, and some days you feel like you just want to pull the sheets over your head and just stay in that bed and not do a damn thing except rot," said Osbourne at the time, as quoted by People magazine. (ANI)

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM3 MH-TRP-PROBE TRP Republic TVs CFO doesnt appear before cops, cites SC hearing Mumbai Despite summons, Republic TVs Chief Financial Officer CFO did not appear before the Mumbai police on S...

Special campaign in UP to spread awareness about crimes against children, women

A special campaign will be organised in Uttar Pradesh from October 17 to October 25 to create awareness among the public regarding crimes against children and women, according to a statement on SaturdayDirector General of Police HC Awasthy ...

DBT mode is clean, honest service to beneficiaries: Bedi

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Saturday said the Direct Benefit Transfer DBT mode to credit funds to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries of schemes here ensures clean and honest service. She referred to the criticism Chi...

Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises

Mask wearing has become mandatory in public in the Iranian capital and violators will be fined, President Hassan Rouhani announced on Saturday as the country battles the third wave of coronavirus infections. The daily death toll from COVID-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020