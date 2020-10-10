Left Menu
Development News Edition

Revenge-thriller 'Promising Young Woman' to hit theatres on Dec 25

Carey Mulligan-starrer revenge thriller 'Promising Young Woman' is all set to hit the theatres on December 25.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-10-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 20:06 IST
Revenge-thriller 'Promising Young Woman' to hit theatres on Dec 25
A still from the trailer of film 'Promising Young Woman' (Image courtesy: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI

Carey Mulligan-starrer revenge thriller 'Promising Young Woman' is all set to hit the theatres on December 25. Universal's Focus Features has recently signed a deal with theatre chain AMC to allow films to premiere on premium video on demand within three weeks of their theatrical debuts, reported Variety.

The makers are taking huge risk amid COVID-19 while it will compete against 'Wonder Woman 1984' on screens. Variety further reported if the audience does not turn out to theatres to watch the movie, they could put it on digital rental services after 17 days, without having to worry about additional marketing costs, according to their deal.

The film premiered at Sundance Film Festival to strong reviews, with critics praising Mulligan's performance. Mulligan plays the character of Cassie, a medical school dropout played, still living with her parents and working in a coffee shop. She had a bright future ahead of her until a traumatizing event derailed her life. But Cassie, who knows nothing if not revenge, is willing to take extreme measures to get her vengeance.

The cast also includes Bo Burnham, Laverne Cox, Alison Brie and Connie Britton. 'Promising Young Woman' was scheduled to debut in April, but it was pulled from release because of the pandemic, Variety added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Swiatek wins French Open, becomes first Pole to win Grand Slam singles title

Teenager Iga Swiatek became the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam singles title when she beat American fourth seed Sofia Kenin 6-4 6-1 in the French Open final on Saturday.The 19-year-old, who did not drop a set throughout the claycou...

Bulandshahr: Over 20 people attack trader, loot Rs 6 lakh cash

Over 20 people, including a former village head, allegedly attacked a trader and looted Rs 6 lakh cash from him in Uttar Pradeshs Bulandshahr district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Aurangabad area on Friday evening, t...

Serbia tests Chinese drones, Russian jets at major exercise

Russian-made jet fighters, helicopter gunships and tanks fired at ground targets while Chinese combat drones flew overhead on Saturday at the desolate Pester training ground in Serbias westernmost region in a show of revamped military power...

AIIMS-Telangana should become a top hospital: Union Minister

Hyderabad, Oct 10 PTI The All India Instituteof Medical Sciences AIIMS coming up at Bibinagar in the state of Telangana should develop as a prestigious hospital, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday. He visited t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020