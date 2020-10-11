Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Iranian composer and opposition figure Shajarian buried near national poet

Mohammad Reza Shajarian, Iran's most celebrated musician and a critic of the government, was buried on Saturday near the 10th century national poet Ferdowsi, Iranian media reported. A classical composer and singer who died on Thursday in a Tehran hospital at the age of 80 after a long battle with cancer, was regarded as a national treasure who revived traditional music. Iranian composer and opposition beacon Shajarian dies at 80

Mohammad Reza Shajarian, who revived Iranian classical music and became a symbol for the opposition after a wave of unrest in 2009, has died in a Tehran hospital at the age of 80, state television said on Thursday. Fans gathered outside the hospital in the capital Tehran where Shajarian died following a long battle with cancer. Videos on social media later showed the gathering turn into street protests as police moved in to disperse the crowd.