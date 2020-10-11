Ewan McGregor says Disney Plus’ Obi-Wan Kenobi series will begin filming in March

Left Menu
Actor Ewan McGregor has confirmed that his Disney Plus series about iconic "Star Wars" character Obi-Wan Kenobi will start shooting in March 2021 after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. We start shooting it in March next year,” McGregor said of the show. Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the most pivotal characters of the whole "Star Wars" mythology.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-10-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 11:06 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Actor Ewan McGregor has confirmed that his Disney Plus series about iconic "Star Wars" character Obi-Wan Kenobi will start shooting in March 2021 after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The 49-year-old actor made the revelation during an appearance on the BBC's "The Graham Norton Show". "It's the Obi-Wan Kenobi story, I suppose. It's not all me, but it certainly will be a lot of me, which is good. We start shooting it in March next year," McGregor said of the show.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the most pivotal characters of the whole "Star Wars" mythology. He was first portrayed by legendary actor Alec Guinness in the original 1977 "A New Hope" . Guinness later appeared as a force ghost in the two-follow-ups -- "The Empire Strikes Back" (1980) and "Return of the Jedi" (1983).

In George Lucas' prequel trilogy, McGregor succeeded Guinness as Kenobi, first portraying the character in 1999's "The Phantom Menace" . He returned for its two sequels -- "Attack of the Clones" (2002) and "Revenge of the Sith" (2005).

McGregor said though he has never met Guinness, he will think of how the veteran actor would have played a younger version. "The fun thing about doing that in the first place when I was much younger was trying to imagine Alec Guinness, how would he play these scenes as a younger guy? It led me to watch some of his earlier work, which I had never seen before. Brilliant movies, wonderful films that he'd been in, and I had such a great time studying him in those movies," he said.

"John Wick: Chapter 3" executive producer Joby Harold is writing the series, with Deborah Chow attached to direct. It will be a single-season, six-episode show set eight years after "Revenge of the Sith" and 11 years before "A New Hope"..

