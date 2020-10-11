Tracy Vilar joins Netflix series 'Maid'

"House" alumna Tracy Vilar has joined the cast of the Netflix series "Maid", fronted by "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" breakout Margaret Qualley. Written by Molly Smith Metzler, "Maid" is inspired by Stephanie Land's bestselling memoir "Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive".

Described as a "beautiful, alive, gritty and inspiring exploration of poverty in America", the dramedy follows Alex (Qualley), a single mother who turns to housekeeping to make ends meet as she battles against poverty, homelessness, and bureaucracy. According to Deadline, Vilar will play Yolanda, the owner of Value Maids, the cleaning business that eventually employs Alex. A woman who suffers no fools and runs a tight ship, Yolanda has managed to survive in a world (and economy) which is not always kind to her.

Also part of the cast are Nick Robinson, Andie MacDowell, and Anika Noni Rose. Qualley's "Once Upon a Time..." co-star Margot Robbie's banner LuckyChap Entertainment is attached to produce the series in collaboration with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros Television.

Metzler will serve as showrunner and executive producer along with John Wells, Erin Jontow, Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Brett Hedblom and Stephanie Land. Production of "Maid" is underway in Vancouver..