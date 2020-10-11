Left Menu
Development News Edition

Your generosity my greatest gift: Amitabh Bachchan on his 78th birthday

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday celebrated his 78th birthday and thanked his well-wishers for their continued love, describing it as his "greatest gift." Bachchan has been a force to reckon with in the Hindi film industry, starting out as the Angry Young Man of Indian cinema and adapting to changing times and mediums in his career of over five decades.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-10-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 18:49 IST
Your generosity my greatest gift: Amitabh Bachchan on his 78th birthday

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday celebrated his 78th birthday and thanked his well-wishers for their continued love, describing it as his "greatest gift." Bachchan has been a force to reckon with in the Hindi film industry, starting out as the Angry Young Man of Indian cinema and adapting to changing times and mediums in his career of over five decades. On his birthday, the actor took to Twitter and shared images of himself, bowing down with folded hands as a gesture of gratitude towards his fans. "Your generosity and love be the greatest gift for me for the 11th. I cannot possibly ask for more," Bachchan tweeted. The icon was showered with praise by fraternity members, including legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, actors Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt, among others

"Your personality is a role model for all of us. May you always remain healthy and happy, that's my prayer for you," Mangeshkar tweeted. Dutt, who has worked with Bachchan in films like "Kaante" and "Eklavya: The Royal Guard" , took to Twitter and shared images with the icon across two different eras. "Thank you for all the love, learning and guidance over all these years. Wishing you a happy, healthy and blessed birthday @SrBachchan Sir," Dutt wrote. "Many happy returns of the day dear Amitji. Prayers and best wishes for a great year ahead sir," Devgn, who has worked with him in films like "Satyagraha" , "Khakhee" and "Major Saab", tweeted. Bachchan was last seen on-screen in "Gulabo Sitabo" , which marked his first digital release. His co-star from the Shoojit Sircar directorial, Ayushmann Khurrana said Bachchan's contribution to the industry has been immense. "When my childhood dream of working with you came true, I felt my life was blessed. What you've done for the industry is unmatched. We will forever be grateful to you," Khurrana tweeted. A recipient of four National Awards and nearly 15 Filmfare trophies, Bachchan completed five decades in Hindi cinema in 2019. Last year, he also received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema's highest honour, in a special ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

Having made his debut with the Khwaja Ahmad Abbas-directed "Saat Hindustani" in 1969, the actor has given countless critically-acclaimed performances in films, including "Zanjeer", "Deewar", "Sholay", "Agneepath" , "Black", "Paa", and "Piku" .

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Abhishek wishes senior Bachchan on his 78th birthday, calls him 'the OG'

Giving a glimpse of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchans childhood on his 78th birthday, son and actor Abhishek Bachchan shared an oblivious picture of him on Sunday. The 44-years-old actor called his father the OG original gangster and his He...

Prominent cleric shot dead in Pakistan's Karachi

A prominent Pakistani Sunni Muslim cleric was shot dead along with his driver by unidentified assailants in Karachi, police said on Sunday. Maulana Dr Adil Khan, head of Karachis Jamia Farooqia seminary, was attacked in a market on Saturday...

Kejriwal to launch spraying of anti-stubble burning solution on Tuesday

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Tuesday launch the spraying of anti-stubble burning solution in Delhis Ghalib Pur village, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on SundaySo far, we have received applications to spray the anti-stubble b...

I take pity on those who are criticising Dhoni: Kirmani

Taking pity on those who are criticising Mahendrta Singh Dhoni for his not-so-inspiring performance in the ongoing IPL, former India wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani says age and long sabbatical from the game has impacted the stalwarts performance...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020