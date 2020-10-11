Left Menu
Over 500 cyclists participate in 'Pedal for Peace' race organised by J-K Police

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who distributed awards among the winners of the race at a ceremony, said a foundation for peace, prosperity and brotherhood is being laid through the race. The race was held in four categories -- sub-junior, junior, senior, and veteran -- and more than 500 cyclists participated in the event, an official spokesperson said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-10-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 22:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Over 500 cyclists participated in the "Pedal for Peace" \Rbicycle race here on Sunday morning as part of the series of events organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Police to motivate youth to take up sports and spread awareness among them about drug de-addiction. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who distributed awards among the winners of the race at a ceremony, said a foundation for peace, prosperity and brotherhood is being laid through the race.

The race was held in four categories -- sub-junior, junior, senior, and veteran -- and more than 500 cyclists participated in the event, an official spokesperson said. The participants cycled with great enthusiasm, covering a 24-km distance while passing through various picturesque locations of the city, he said.

Various events like career counselling, cultural activities, sports activities, skill development are also being organized by the J-K Police for the youth, the spokesperson added. The Lt Governor interacted with the participants and felicitated them with cash prizes and mementos after the culmination of the race, the spokesperson said.

"Pedal for Peace is not just a race; a foundation for peace, prosperity and brotherhood is being laid through it. When 400-500 youth cycle together, then they just not only compete together but also become messengers of peace, prosperity and brotherhood," Sinha said during the award ceremony at Police Golf Course here. The Lt Governor said peace, prosperity and empowerment of the youth of J-K were the prime objectives of holding such events, in addition to promoting team spirit among the youth and helping in building their character. Such events provide a solid platform for the youth to channelize their energy towards productive and constructive activities, he said.

The Lt Governor appreciated the J-K Police for holding youth-centric programmes to engage them in constructive activities and adopting innovative measures in promoting the sports and cultural activities in J-K by organizing many civic action programme activities. Sinha also said the UT administration is taking comprehensive measures for the development of sports infrastructure.

Quoting a famous saying "Some medals are pinned to your heart, not to your Jacket", the LG urged the youth of J-K to participate in such events with great enthusiasm, showcasing the immense potential and play their role in the development of the union territory.

