Left Menu
Development News Edition

'The War With Grandpa' Tops 'Tenet' at Domestic Box Office

That being said, as Forbes notes, it still clocks in as the worst box office topper since 1988, so clearly the exhibition industry is facing some very punishing headwinds. 101 Studios, the new label run by former Weinstein Company executive David Glasser, picked up the rights to "The War With Grandpa" and released it.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-10-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 22:35 IST
'The War With Grandpa' Tops 'Tenet' at Domestic Box Office
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

"The War With Grandpa," a Robert De Niro comedy about the battle between a wily septuagenarian and his grandson over a bedroom, was originally supposed to hit theaters in 2018.

Plans changed after Harvey Weinstein, the indie film producer whose company The Weinstein Company financed the "Home Alone" knockoff, was exposed as a serial sexual harasser and predator. His fall from power led to the dissolution of The Weinstein Company and plunged "The War With Grandpa" and other films that the studio had expected to release such as "The Upside" and "The Current War," into a perilous kind of limbo. Two years after it was intended to hit theaters "The War With Grandpa" finally debuted, although in a markedly different theatrical landscape, one that faces an existential crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The film grossed $3.6 million from 2,205 locations while receiving a brushoff from critics who dismissed it as a derivative and joyless. In pandemic times when major markets like New York City and Los Angeles are closed, that may rank as a decent opening. That being said, as Forbes notes, it still clocks in as the worst box office topper since 1988, so clearly the exhibition industry is facing some very punishing headwinds.

101 Studios, the new label run by former Weinstein Company executive David Glasser, picked up the rights to "The War With Grandpa" and released it. The company also distributed the similarly orphaned "The Current War" in October, with the subtitle "The Director's Cut." This week, "The War With Grandpa" has unseated Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" from the top slot. In its sixth week of release, "Tenet" grossed $2.1 million domestically, bringing its haul to $48.3 million. The Warner Bros. sci-fi thriller took in an estimated $9.8 million globally this weekend in 62 markets, pushing its worldwide total to $323.3 million.

Disney's re-release of "Hocus Pocus" continued to be a rare COVID-era hit, earning $1.2 million. The comedy about a coven of witches starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy was a box office disappointment when it debuted in 1993, but became a cult classic on cable and other home entertainment platforms. "The New Mutants," the X-Men spinoff that Disney inherited after it purchased Fox, earned $685,000, pushing its domestic gross to $22 million. With those tepid results, "The New Mutants: Part 2" seems like a dream that will be permanently deferred. Sony's "Yellow Rose," a drama about an undocumented Filipino girl who wants to be a country music star, netted $150,000 from 900 locations, bringing its domestic total to $170,000.

This weekend — with its collection of underperforming blockbusters and castoffs — paints a dire picture for cinemas. It's going to take a lot more than this to keep moviegoing viable. "Wonder Woman 1984" can't arrive soon enough.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-New Zealand parties clash over COVID-19, economy, taxes and housing

New Zealand holds a general election on Oct. 17, with Prime Minister Jacinda Arderns centre-left Labour Party holding a wide lead over the centre-right main opposition National Party. Below are the main issues in the election.COVID-19 Arder...

Kamal Nath govt had many shortcomings, says elderly woman in reply to Congress leader Jitu Patwari's question

There were many shortcomings in the Kamal Nath government, said an elderly woman in reply to a question asked by the Congress leader Jitu Patwari who was campaigning here for party candidate Premchand Guddu ahead of by-polls in Sanwer tehsi...

Soccer-England surprise Belgium with 2-1 Nations League win at Wembley

Marcus Rashfords penalty and a lucky strike from Mason Mount helped England come from a goal down to overcome top-ranked Belgium 2-1 at Wembley on Sunday and climb above them in their UEFA Nations League group.Romelu Lukaku opened the scori...

Hindu Rao Hospital strike: Resident docs withdraw services

The Resident Doctors Association RDA of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run Hindu Rao Hospital on Sunday withdrew from work after the administration failed to meet the deadline for releasing their salaries. The RDA had on Friday threa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020