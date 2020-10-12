Jennifer Aniston's new rescued puppy Lord Chesterfield wins Instagram

Sharing a wholesome video of the "newest member" of her family, actor Jennifer Aniston on Sunday introduced her new puppy to her Instagram family. The 'Friends' actor said that the rescued pooch "stole her heart immediately," as she penned down a caption about the dog.

The video sees the puppy named 'Lord Chesterfield' sleeping with a chewy bone in its mouth on Aniston's couch. "Chesterfield, have you slept with the bone your mouth? I think you have," Jennifer says in the video in a hushing voice as she tries her best not wake up the sleeping little baby.

"Hi! I'd like to introduce to you the newest member of our family....this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield. He stole my heart immediately. A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes," she wrote in the caption. Several fans and celebrities like Millie Bobby Brown flooded Aniston's post with adorable comments gushing over the cuteness of Lord Chesterfield. (ANI)