Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Ashoke Pandit react to Mumbai power cut

As Mumbai witnesses power cut due to grid failure, several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to react on the disruption of electricity in the city.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-10-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 12:02 IST
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As Mumbai witnesses power cut due to grid failure, several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to react on the disruption of electricity in the city. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who is one of the most active celebrities on the microblogging site took to the platform and said that he is "somehow managing" the message that he tweeted and asked people of the city to remain calm as "all shall be well."

"Entire city in power outage .. somehow managing this message .. keep calm all shall be well .. Amitabh Bachchan," he tweeted. "Dongles working .. Vodafone is working for me," he informed in another tweet.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, on the other hand, hopped on to Twitter to term the power failure as a "massive symptom of a failing administration. "In the history of #Mumbai, the city has never seen such a power failure and this grid failure is a massive symptom of a failing administration who manages governance thru PR drives. #poweroutage #powercut," he tweeted.

Senior actor Anupam Kher and singer Armaan Malik also registered their tweets on power failure. While Kher tweeted, "Batti Gul #powercut," Malik wrote, "lights out #powercut," with a sad face emoji.

Electricity supply was interrupted in Mumbai due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure causing power loss all over Mumbai and suburbs, also disrupting train traffic of Central, Eastern and Western lines, according to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Monday. (ANI)

