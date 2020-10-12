Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protesters knock down Roosevelt, Lincoln statues in Portland

The group later turned their attention toward Lincoln's statue, pulling it down about eight minutes later. Historians have said Roosevelt expressed hostility toward Native Americans, once saying: “I don't go so far as to think that the only good Indians are dead Indians, but I believe nine out of every 10 are ...” Protesters spray-painted “Dakota 38” on the base of Lincoln's statue, referencing the 38 Dakota men Lincoln approved to have hanged after the men were involved in a violent conflict with white settlers in Minnesota.

PTI | Portland | Updated: 12-10-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 15:30 IST
Protesters knock down Roosevelt, Lincoln statues in Portland

Protesters overturned statues of former Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln in Portland, Oregon, in a declaration of “rage” toward Columbus Day. Protest organisers on Sunday night dubbed the event "Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage,” in response to Monday's federal holiday named after 15th-century Italian explorer Christopher Columbus, a polarising figure who Native American advocates have said spurred centuries of genocide against indigenous populations in the Americas.

The group threw chains around Roosevelt's statue, officially titled “Theodore Roosevelt, Rough Rider." They threw red paint on the monument and began using a blowtorch on the statue's base, news outlets reported. The crowd pulled down the statue just before 9 pm. The group later turned their attention toward Lincoln's statue, pulling it down about eight minutes later.

Historians have said Roosevelt expressed hostility toward Native Americans, once saying: “I don't go so far as to think that the only good Indians are dead Indians, but I believe nine out of every 10 are ...” Protesters spray-painted “Dakota 38” on the base of Lincoln's statue, referencing the 38 Dakota men Lincoln approved to have hanged after the men were involved in a violent conflict with white settlers in Minnesota. After toppling the statues, the crowd began smashing windows at the Oregon Historical Society and later moved onto the Portland State University Campus Public Safety office.

Police later declared the event a riot and ordered the group to disperse. Police said anyone involved in “criminal behavior, including vandalism” was subject to arrest. It's unclear if any arrests were made. The monuments are the latest statues to come down in a wave of removed monuments and protests sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

52,000 voters opt for postal ballot in Ph 1 of Bihar polls: EC

More than 52,000 voters, who are either senior citizens above 80 years of age or are people with disabilities, have opted for postal ballot in the first phase of Bihar elections to be held on October 28, the Election Commission said on Mond...

Aliyev says does not know when talks with Armenia to start, but Turkey should be involved

Azerbaijans President Ilham Aliyev said on Monday he did not know when talks with Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute would start, but that Turkey should involved in a the solution process, as pressure mounted on a fragile ceasefire b...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Europe records 100,000 daily casesEurope surpassed 100,000 daily reported COVID-19 cases for the first time on Thursday, after countries such as Russia and the UK saw no respite in...

Fake email ID of Collector asks officials to get gifts online

Udhagamandalam, Oct 12 PTI Police are on the lookout for miscreants, who created a fake email ID of Nilgiris District Collector Innocent Divya and asked senior officials to collect free gifts sent through online platforms. Some of the senio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020