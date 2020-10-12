Robin Williams' son Zak marries girlfriend Olivia June

Legendary actor-comedian Robin Williams’ eldest son Zak Williams has tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Olivia June. The two tied the knot at the Paramour Estate in Los Angeles on Saturday, which also marked World Mental Health Day. Zak, a mental health advocate, shared the news of his wedding on Twitter. “I had the great joy of marrying my best friend @oliviajune today! It went awesome and we couldn’t have tied the knot on a better day. #WorldMentalHealthDay,” he wrote on Twitter alongside a photograph from the ceremony. Olivia wrote, “Married my best friend and love of my life today. @zakwilliams you were already stuck with me forever, and now it's legally so." The duo met four years ago when Zak was going through a tough time following the death of his father by suicide in 2014

They welcomed their first child together in May 2019, and paid tribute to Robin with their son's name. McLaurin Clement Williams takes his first name from Robin's middle name, McLaurin.