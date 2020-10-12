Arjun Kapoor resumes work after recovering from COVID-19

Left Menu
Days after testing negative for COVID-19, actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday started shooting for his upcoming project and said it feels great to be back on the sets.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 15:50 IST
Days after testing negative for COVID-19, actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday started shooting for his upcoming project and said it feels great to be back on the sets. The 35-year-old actor was diagnosed with coronavirus on September 6 and was in home quarantine. He announced last week that he has tested negative for the virus. Kapoor on Monday took to Instagram and posted images from the set of his untitled project, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari.

The film is produced by T-Series along with Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment and Abraham's JA Entertainment. "It feels great to be back on the sets again! Sets have been my home for as long as I can remember. "When I wasn’t an actor, I was still on the sets getting wowed and getting inspired. This year with the pandemic hitting us hard, plus my own battle with the virus, I have missed being on the sets," the actor said in a statement. Kapoor had started shooting for the Kaashive Nair-directorial venture before he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and as he resumes work, the actor said he plans to finish most of his pending assignments as soon as possible.

"A lot of shoots have been lined up for me and I’m looking forward to soaking in all the energy. Today, being back on the sets, I feel like a kid in a candy store. I have missed interacting with creative minds, missed learning and getting better at my craft. So, I’m really excited being back," he added. The is awaiting the release of his next, Dibakar Banerjee-directed "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", which was pushed due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown..

