Miley Cyrus' 'Midnight Sky' enters week 6, still on #1 at UK radio

American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus extended gratitude to the audience after her recent release 'Midnight Sky' entered week 6 as number 1 at the UK radio.

Updated: 12-10-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 18:04 IST
Miley Cyrus (Image Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus extended gratitude to the audience after her recent release 'Midnight Sky' entered week 6 as number 1 at the UK radio. Taking the announcement on Twitter, the 27-year-old singer also informed that 'Midnight Sky' has broken the record for most weeks at the top this year."Midnight Sky is on her 6th-week #1 at UK radio! Broke the record for most weeks at the top in 2020. Thank YOU so much for all the love you show me and my art! It's my honour making music for you!" wrote the' Wrecking Ball' singer.

The musician shared pictures of herself shining in the video as she is seen decked in neon, and shimmery body fit attire teamed up with crystal-covered long black gloves. Before the release of 'Midnight Sky', the 'Slide Away' singer also noted that the music video was directed by herself.

Clocking in at three-minute and 42-seconds, the official music video is all glitzy-glamour and colorful. (ANI)

