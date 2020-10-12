Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top Bollywood producers file defamation lawsuit against TV channels

The suit, filed in the Delhi High Court, has more than 30 Bollywood production houses and four industry bodies as plaintiffs and refers to the coverage of Rajput's death. "The privacy of the members of Bollywood is being invaded, and their reputations are being irreparably damaged by painting the entire Bollywood as criminals, seeped in drug culture, and making being part of Bollywood as synonymous with criminal acts in the public imagination," the producers said in a statement.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 23:38 IST
Top Bollywood producers file defamation lawsuit against TV channels

Bollywood's top producers have filed a lawsuit against two television news channels for painting the film industry as a den of drugs and crime following the death of a young movie star, they said. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in June in what police initially said appeared to be a case of suicide. His death unleashed frenzied media coverage with TV channels showing his body, analysing his medical prescriptions and suggesting “black magic” was performed on the actor.

The media also targeted his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was eventually detained for drugs consumption. The suit, filed in the Delhi High Court, has more than 30 Bollywood production houses and four industry bodies as plaintiffs and refers to the coverage of Rajput's death.

"The privacy of the members of Bollywood is being invaded, and their reputations are being irreparably damaged by painting the entire Bollywood as criminals, seeped in drug culture, and making being part of Bollywood as synonymous with criminal acts in the public imagination," the producers said in a statement. They named Republic TV and its founder Arnab Goswami, as well as Times Now, in the lawsuit filed in the Delhi High Court.

Representatives of both channels did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A laywer for the producers could not be reached.

Those who filed the suit include The Producers Guild of India, the Screenwriters Association as well as production companies belonging to top Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. It was unclear when the case would come up for hearing.

Republic TV and Times Now have covered Rajput's death and the circumstances around it relentlessly, leading to criticism from journalists and social media users. "These Defendants are conducting and publishing parallel private ‘investigations’ and effectively acting as 'courts' to condemn persons connected with Bollywood as guilty based on what they claim is 'evidence' found by them," the producers statement said, referring to the two news channels.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Budgam resident held in Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist case

National Investigation Agency NIA arrested accused Tafazul Hussain Parimoo, a resident of Jammu and Kashmirs Budgam in connection with Hizbul Mujahideen HM terrorist Naveed Babu case.Parimoo allegedly played a key role in supplying arms and...

Budgam resident held in Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist case

National Investigation Agency NIA arrested accused Tafazul Hussain Parimoo, a resident of Jammu and Kashmirs Budgam in connection with Hizbul Mujahideen HM terrorist Naveed Babu case.Parimoo allegedly played a key role in supplying arms and...

Number of COVID patients in French intensive care units highest in nearly 5 months

The number of people being treated in French intensive care units for COVID-19 exceeded 1,500 on Monday for the first time since May 27, authorities said, raising fears of local lockdowns being imposed across the country.The new figure of 1...

Pak’s Supreme Court issues notice to PM Imran Khan for alleged use of public funds for party

Pakistans Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan for attending a political gathering of lawyers supportive to his party by allegedly using public funds. The Insaf Lawyers Forum ILF, the legal wing of the ruling...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020