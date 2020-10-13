Kenya: Documentary film 'Softie' qualifies consideration for Oscars 2021

Documentary film from Kenya, 'Softie' by activist Boniface Mwangi has qualified for consideration for the prestigious Oscars Awards shortlist in 2021, according to a news report by Nairobi News.

'Softie' has been selected in the category of the Best Documentary Feature and is among more than 40 documentaries shortlisted in that category.

Before 'Softie' qualified for consideration for the Oscar documentary shortlist for the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony, it also won the Best Documentary at the Durban International Film Festival (DIFF) 2020, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

The next ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on April 25, 2021.

Mwangi's documentary has since been played at several prestigious festivals, including CPH: DOX, FullFrame, and won Best Film at the Encounters International Documentary Festival.

It was also the opening night film at the Hotdocs Film Festival and at the Human Rights Festival held in Berlin, Germany under the patronage of Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Nadia Murad, with keynote speakers including Ban Ki-moon, former Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Softie follows the life of Kenyan photographer and political activist Boniface Mwangi, his wife Njeri, and their kids and will premiere in Kenya from October 16.

The documentary was directed by Sam Soko and first premiered at Sundance in January, winning a special jury prize for editing. It has received wide reviews, with critics citing its conscientious storytelling of Kenya's struggle with political tribalism.