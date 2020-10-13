Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noted artist Mohan Sona dead

Noted artist and dramatist Mohan Sona died in Sullia after a brief illness, family sources said. He was 64 and is survived by his wife and two children. Mohan had been suffering from a liver ailment for some time and passed away on Monday night.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 13-10-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 15:01 IST
Noted artist Mohan Sona dead

Noted artist and dramatist Mohan Sona died in Sullia after a brief illness, family sources said. He was 64 and is survived by his wife and two children.

Mohan had been suffering from a liver ailment for some time and passed away on Monday night. Mohan's paintings have been exhibited at various places.

Mohan was also a reputed drama director and actor. He had earned fame for starting an open art gallery 'Bayalu Chitralaya' at Sonangeri in Sullia.PTI MVG SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Renault F1 test signals a 'new beginning' for Alonso

Double world champion Fernando Alonso said he was ready for a fresh start as he tested the latest Renault Formula One car in Barcelona on Tuesday. The Spaniard, a two-times Le Mans 24 Hours winner, has not competed in a grand prix since he ...

Cyprus parliament speaker, filmed on citizenship probe, to abstain from duties

Cypruss parliamentary speaker, filmed in an undercover video on a controversial citizenship scheme, said on Tuesday he would abstain from his duties until an investigation was completed. Demetris Syllouris, who is the second-highest ranking...

Show cause notices for closure issued to Flipkart, Patanjali over PWM Rules, CPCB tells NGT

The Central Pollution Control Board CPCB has told the NGT that it has issued show cause notices for closure of operations to Flipkart and Patanjali Peya as they are not registered with it and have not responded to its communications on the ...

Despite low rain, valley reaps 'record-breaking' paddy crop

Despite low rainfall in the region, farmers in Jammu and Kashmir are expecting a record-breaking harvest of 10 lakh metric tonnes of paddy this season. According to Syed Altaf Ajaz Andrabi, Director of Agriculture, the Union Territory has w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020