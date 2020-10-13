Noted artist Mohan Sona dead

Noted artist and dramatist Mohan Sona died in Sullia after a brief illness, family sources said. He was 64 and is survived by his wife and two children.

Mohan had been suffering from a liver ailment for some time and passed away on Monday night. Mohan's paintings have been exhibited at various places.

Mohan was also a reputed drama director and actor. He had earned fame for starting an open art gallery 'Bayalu Chitralaya' at Sonangeri in Sullia.