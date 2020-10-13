'Navaratri Brahmotsavam' at Lord Venkateswara temple to be

The annual Navaratri Brahmotsavam of the famous Lord Venkateswara shrine at nearby Tirumala scheduled to begin on October 16 will be conducted without processions and participation of devotees, a temple official said on Tuesday. The official told P T I that at a high-level officials meeting this morning chaired by the new TTD Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy, who took over on October 10, it was decided to organise the nine-day Brahmotsavam without processions and devotees in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, the Brahmotsavam would be performed inside the hill temple with the only high priests and top officials taking part following coronavirus protocols, he added. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) which governs the ancient hill shrine had earlier this month decided to organise the annual festivities by conducting daily processions around the sprawling temple complex with the participation of a few thousand devotees those who obtained the worship tickets online, the official said.