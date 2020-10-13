Kerala film awards: Kani Kusurti bags best actress award,Suraj Venjaramoodu best actor

Kani Kusurti bagged the award for the best actress, while Suraj Venjaramoodu adjudged the best actor at the 50th state film awards announced here on Tuesday. "Kusruti bagged the award for her performance in the movie 'Biriyani', while Venjaramoodu got it for his acting in 'Android Kunjappan'," Kerala Culture minister A K Balan told reporters.

Kusruti had won the best actress award at the recently concluded 42nd Moscow International Film Festival for her performance in 'Biriyani.' Lijo Jose Pellissery, who directed 'Jallikattu' bagged the best director award, while the best movie award was given to 'Vasanthi', directed by Rahman Brothers. 'Vasanthi' also bagged the award for the best female actor in a character role.

'Biriyani' traces the life of Khadeeja (role played by Kusruti), a married Muslim woman, who is forced to suppress her desires due to the patriarchal society she lives in. Venjaramoodu bagged the award for his role in 'Android Kunjappan', in which he played Bhaskara Poduval a stubborn senior citizen, whoreluctantly starts accepting an Android robot into his life, and then, unexpectedly, becoming too attached to it.

Balan said Fahad Fasil secured the best male actor award in a character role for a negative personality he played in the movie 'Kumbalangi Nights', while Swasika the best female actress in a character role for 'Vasanthi'. The minister said the awards were selected from 119 movie entries of which more than 50 per cent of them were helmed by debutant directors.

".. 71 movies were from debutant directors. The jury had to face unprecedented difficulties due to COVID-19 scenario in the state. The jury members, including the chairman who arrived from Chennai, had to undergo quarantine and the selection was done following the COVID-19 health protocol," Balan said.

The awards are usually announced at the beginning of the year but were delayed due to the pandemic and the minister said it will be distributed in the last week of December. The jury was chaired by well-known cinematographer and director Madhu Ambat and consisted of other members including filmmakers Salim Ahmed, Abrid Shine, writer Benyamin, cinematographer Vipin Mohan, Editor L Bhoominathan.