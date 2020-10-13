Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: Netflix film tracks BLACKPINK's rise; Roberta McCain, mother of late 'maverick' Senator John McCain, dies at 108 and more

Roberta McCain, mother of late 'maverick' Senator John McCain, dies at 108 Roberta McCain, whose irrepressible spirit and energy helped shape the maverick tendencies of her older son, the late U.S. Senator John McCain, died on Monday at the age of 108, her daughter-in-law said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 18:30 IST
People News Roundup: Netflix film tracks BLACKPINK's rise; Roberta McCain, mother of late 'maverick' Senator John McCain, dies at 108 and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

From teens to superstars - Netflix film tracks BLACKPINK's rise

BLACKPINK fans will see a softer side to the K-pop girl power group in a Netflix documentary in which its members open up about their journey from teenage trainees to global superstars. BLACKPINK have become a global phenomenon since their debut in South Korea four years ago.

Roberta McCain, mother of late 'maverick' Senator John McCain, dies at 108

Roberta McCain, whose irrepressible spirit and energy helped shape the maverick tendencies of her older son, the late U.S. Senator John McCain, died on Monday at the age of 108, her daughter-in-law said. "It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my wonderful Mother In-law, Roberta McCain," Cindy McCain wrote on Twitter. "I couldn't have asked for a better role model or a better friend. She joins her husband Jack, her son John and daughter Sandy."

Ghislaine Maxwell to urge U.S. appeals court to keep damaging deposition secret

Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, will urge a federal appeals court on Tuesday to overturn a ruling she says jeopardizes her ability to defend against criminal charges she enabled Epstein's sexual abuse of girls. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will review a judge's order to unseal sworn testimony related to Epstein, including a April 2016 deposition from Maxwell and a deposition by an Epstein accuser.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Calcutta HC seeks report on probe into BJP leader's killing

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the state CID to file before it a preliminary report on progress in the investigation in the killing of BJP leader Manish Shukla. Hearing a PIL seeking transfer of the investigation to the Central...

Odisha Police will further intensify action against drug trafficking: DGP

Odisha Police on Tuesday said it would further intensify action against drug trafficking and accelerate drive against brown sugar and ganja based on the satellite mapping data shared by the Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO. Director ...

All NE states taken into confidence on Naga issue: Himanta

The Centre has taken all the Northeastern states into confidence on the Naga peace issue and it is unlikely that there will be any contention among them, NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphu Rio ...

Don’t we all promote brotherhood, asks Divya Dutta after Tanishq ad taken off air

Actress Divya Dutta, who had given the voice over to the latest Tanishq ad on interfaith family, on Tuesday said it was disheartening that the jewellery brand withdrew the commercial following a backlash as unity in diversity forms the core...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020