HBO Max nabs global rights to Israel's most expensive TV series 'Valley of Tears'

HBO Max has made a deal for world rights to 'Valley Of Tears,' Israel's biggest-budget TV series ever made, in a major deal for London-based sales and production organization WestEnd Films.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 18:42 IST
HBO Max has made a deal for world rights to 'Valley Of Tears,' Israel's biggest-budget TV series ever made, in a major deal for London-based sales and production organization WestEnd Films. According to Deadline, the show marks WestEnd's first foray into TV, through its banner WeSeries. It is producing and co-financing the project, which debuted in official competition at Series Mania earlier this year.

'Valley Of Tears' was created and co-written by Israeli-American TV and film writer Ron Leshem (HBO's Euphoria), Amit Cohen (False Flag), Daniel Amsel, and Yaron Zilberman (A Late Quartet); the latter also directed the entire series. The series will be branded an HBO Max original when it launches on an as-yet-unspecified date. The 10-part show is inspired by true events and depicts the 1973 Yom Kippur War through the eyes of young combatants. It tells four emotional and highly personal stories of individuals swept away from their loved ones by the ravages of war, four parallel plotlines, intertwined together into one climactic battle.

The cast features Israeli star Lior Ashkenazi (Foxtrot) alongside Aviv Alush (The Shack), Lee Biran, Shahar Taboch, Joy Rieger and Ofer Hayoun (Euphoria), Maor Schwitzer (Shtisel) and Imri Biton. As reported by Deadline, Maya Amsellem, managing director of WestEnd Films said, "'Valley Of Tears' is a smart and thrilling series that goes way beyond the war drama genre. It will keep viewers on the edge of their seats while they become emotionally invested in the lead characters' stories. HBO Max is truly the perfect home for the series and we can't wait to share it with audiences worldwide." (ANI)

