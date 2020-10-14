Left Menu
Development News Edition

Park Chan-wook to soon commence shooting for his next

Popular Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook will start filming his next feature later this month. Park is best known for directing cult-hit movies like "Oldboy", "The Handmaiden" and "Thirst". The new film, titled "Decision to Leave", will feature Chinese actor Tang Wei and "Memories of Murder" star Park Hae-il, reported Variety.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-10-2020 09:28 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 09:28 IST
Park Chan-wook to soon commence shooting for his next

Popular Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook will start filming his next feature later this month. Park is best known for directing cult-hit movies like "Oldboy", "The Handmaiden" and "Thirst" .

The new film, titled "Decision to Leave" , will feature Chinese actor Tang Wei and "Memories of Murder" star Park Hae-il, reported Variety. It follows a diligent and serious detective (Park Hye-il) who investigates a possible murder case in the mountainous countryside and begins to suspect the man's widow (Tang), for whom he also develops romantic feelings.

The movie, which Park penned with his frequent collaborator Jeong Seo-kyeong, will also feature Lee Jung-hyun, Go Kyung-pyo and Park Yong-woo. The project is being bankrolled by Moho Film and distribution giant CJ Entertainment, which released the multiple Oscar-winning film "Parasite" in 2019 in South Korea.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Within India, we can make any type of missile that armed forces want: DRDO Chief Satheesh Reddy

By Ajit K Dubey Buoyed up by the strength of successful missile test in last 40 days, DRDO chief G Satheesh Reddy on Wednesday said India has achieved self-reliance in the field of missile systems and can produce whatever is required by the...

Govt invites proposals for development of EV charging infrastructure on major highways

The government has invited proposals for the installation of charging stations from entities that intend to build and operate charging infrastructure on major highways and expressways in the country. The Department of Heavy Industries has f...

Arsenal star Nketiah breaks all-time England U21 scoring record

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah became the all-time top goalscorer for Englands Under-21 side with his strike against Turkey on Tuesday. Nketiah netted the ball in the 88th minute of the U21 European Championship qualifier at Molineux Stadium...

SPARC receives positive top-line results from phase 3 trial for investigational drug

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company SPARC on Wednesday said it has received positive top-line results from phase 3 trial for its investigational drug, SDN-037, for the treatment of inflammation and pain associated with ocular surgery. SPAR...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020