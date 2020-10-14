Left Menu
Marisa Tomei, Stephan James board 'Delia's Gone'

The new feature follows a convicted man on the spectrum (James) who escapes his care home and embarks on a journey of violence and redemption to find the truth about his sister, Delia. Budreau is also producing under his banner Lumanity alongside Jonathan Bronfman of JoBro Productions.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-10-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 10:28 IST
Oscar winner Marisa Tomei and "If Beale Street Could Talk" star Stephan James are teaming up for "Delia's Gone" , an independent drama film. "Richard Jewell" star Paul Walter Hauser is also part of the cast, reported Deadline.

Robert Budreau will direct the project, which is based on Michael Hamblin's short story "Caged Bird Sing" . Budreau is best known for films like musical drama "Born to be Blue" and crime drama "Stockholm, both starring Ethan Hawke. The new feature follows a convicted man on the spectrum (James) who escapes his care home and embarks on a journey of violence and redemption to find the truth about his sister, Delia.

Budreau is also producing under his banner Lumanity alongside Jonathan Bronfman of JoBro Productions. Production on the picture is underway in North Bay, Ontario.

