Ranveer Singh's '83' to release around Christmas, Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' pushed to 2021

With the opening up of film theatres in the country, actor Ranveer Singh starrer '83', which chronicles the historical victory of the Indian team in 1983 cricket world cup, has secured a release date near Christmas this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 13:36 IST
Posters of films 'Sooryavanshi,' and '83.' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

With the opening up of film theatres in the country, actor Ranveer Singh starrer '83', which chronicles the historical victory of the Indian team in 1983 cricket world cup, has secured a release date near Christmas this year. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the release date of the film and also shared that Akshay Kumar's cop-drama 'Sooryavanshi' is likely to release in the first quarter of 2021.

'Sooryavanshi' was earlier scheduled to release around Diwali this year. "PAST... #Sooryavanshi: #Diwali 2020 #83TheFilm: #Christmas 2020 CURRENT STATUS... #Sooryavanshi: #AkshayKumar, #RohitShetty and #Reliance have to fix a new date... Will be any time between Jan to March 2021. #83TheFilm: Currently, it's slated for #Christmas 2020," tweeted Adarsh.

Release dates of both the films were pushed due to the shuttering of movie theatres due to the coronavirus induced lockdown in the country. Directed by Kabir Khan the sports-drama '83' features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. The film revisits India's first World Cup win in 1983.

On the other hand, 'Sooryavanshi' is another commercial outing from Rohit Shetty's cop-universe. It features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. (ANI)

