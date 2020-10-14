Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to cast in the 'Mad Max' prequel 'Furiosa'

Left Menu
Oscar-winning director-producer George Miller has tapped Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to star in 'Mad Max' prequel 'Furiosa'.

14-10-2020
Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Yahya Abdul-Mateen (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Oscar-winning director-producer George Miller has tapped Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to star in 'Mad Max' prequel 'Furiosa'. As per Variety, Miller will direct, co-write and produce 'Furiosa,' along with his longtime producing partner Doug Mitchell. The film will be produced by Miller's own Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner, together with 'Fury Road' partner Warner Bros. Pictures.

The spin-off is based on Charlize Theron's Imperator Furiosa character from 2015's 'Mad Max: Fury Road.' In prepping the film's script, Miller and co-writer Nick Lathouris developed origin stories for every character, but not much was revealed about Furiosa's past. In the film, she is a war captain under the cruel leader Immortan Joe but turns against him in order to free Joe's concubines. She then forms an alliance with Max Rockatansky, portrayed by Tom Hardy.

Miller has directed all four 'Mad Max' movies and was nominated for best picture and best director for 'Fury Road' at the 2015 Oscars. Taylor-Joy recently wrapped filming Edgar Wright's 'Last Night in Soho' and is currently filming Robert Eggers' 'The Northman.'

Hemsworth has starred in the 'Avengers' and 'Thor' films as well as the recent 'Extraction.' Abdul-Mateen II played Black Manta in James Wan's 'Aquaman' and is currently filming the fourth installment in 'The Matrix' series. (ANI)

