Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soumitra Ranade's new children's book 'Bhrigu and The Palace Of Mirror' to release on Oct 20

Director Soumitra Ranade, best known for his films "Albert Pinto ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai?" and "Jajantaram Mamantaram", has announced his new children's book "Bhrigu and The Palace Of Mirror".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 18:30 IST
Soumitra Ranade's new children's book 'Bhrigu and The Palace Of Mirror' to release on Oct 20

Director Soumitra Ranade, best known for his films "Albert Pinto ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai?" and "Jajantaram Mamantaram" , has announced his new children's book "Bhrigu and The Palace Of Mirror" . Written and illustrated by Ranade, the book is being published by Hachette India and will hit the shelves on October 20.

"Although I have written many short stories for children and some of them have also been published, I always wanted to write something longer, something more substantial. A novel by its very form gives the writer that space to explore stories in depth – to delve into complexities, to develop relationships and so on," the filmmaker-writer said in a statement. "Bhrigu and The Palace Of Mirror" is about 10-year-old Bhrigu who has a nose for mystery and a taste for adventure. "So instead of spending his summer break playing all day, he finds himself drawn to his father’s latest film set, a replica of an ancient palace with a creepy legend. But when a chance encounter with a mysterious stranger sets off a series of bizarre events and an old story tears into real life, Bhrigu realises that something truly sinister is afoot.

"Things come to a head when his father goes missing. Now Bhrigu must use all his deductive skills to solve an impossible puzzle before it wrecks his entire world," the official logline read. Ranade said the process of writing "Bhrigu and The Palace Of Mirror" was immensely joyful for him and it helped him "maintain my own sanity".

"There is a wide variety of children’s literature available in India - not just in English but also in many regional languages. But most of it is for young children. There is hardly anything for older children as a result of which they have to switch to the Harry Potters and other western writing. "This in itself is fine, since children should be reading all that, but I think they should also be reading our stories. 'Bhrigu and the Palace of Mirrors' is our way to address this gap. I am absolutely fascinated by the way children think and I am really looking forward to knowing what they think of my book," he added. Ranade is currently working on the pre-production of animated feature 'Kabuliwala', which is based on Rabindranath Tagore’s short story. He also has an animated web series.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

US News Roundup: Wildfire threat intensifying across California; Supreme Court allows Trump to wind down census early and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.As more Americans vote early, Trump presses on to IowaWith less than three weeks to go until the U.S. presidential election, President Donald Trump on Wednesday will hold a rally in ...

Like to release the ball as late as possible: Sundar

Washington Sundar believes that secret of his success in this years IPL is primarily about releasing the ball late which also allows him a fraction of a second more to read the batsmans mind. Sundar has played a major role in RCBs success s...

All 4 labour codes likely to be implemented from Apr 1 next year: Labour Secy

All four labour codes are likely to be implemented in one go from April 1, the beginning of the next fiscal year, Labour Secretary Apurva Chandra said on Wednesday. Parliament in its just concluded session passed three labour code bills th...

History-sheeter held in Thane

A 31-year-old history-sheeter has been arrested from Maharashtras Thane district, a Mumbai police official said on Wednesday. The accused, Atish Sakharkar, has 43 cases, including burglary and rape, pending against him, he said.The accused ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020