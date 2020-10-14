Left Menu
Development News Edition

Salman Khan announces 'wrap on Radhe' shooting schedule

Taking the movie a step closer to the release, the makers of Salman Khan starrer much-awaited flick 'Radhe

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-10-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 18:52 IST
Salman Khan announces 'wrap on Radhe' shooting schedule
Salman Khan announcing wrap on 'Radhe' (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Taking the movie a step closer to the release, the makers of Salman Khan starrer much-awaited flick 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' on Wednesday shared a video in which the actor announced a wrap of the film's shooting. Salman Khan Films posted a monochromatic video on Twitter and shared the movie's shooting schedule has been finished.

In the clip, the 54-year-old star is seen stepping out of a car which is parked amid the sets. As he walks out of the car, the actor is seen gleefully announces " Wrap on Radhe!". As the 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' actor calls the wrap, the ambience is filled with claps by the team members, post which he thanks the team members. The actor looked handsome as he sported a white T-shirt and a chequered blue shirt, and paired with a light blue pair of denims.

"And it's a wrrrap! #Radhe" wrote SKF in the caption. The action flick by the Yash Raj Films banner was scheduled to release on Eid 2020 but it could not see the light of the day due to the shuttering of film theatres owing to coronavirus-induced lockdown. A new release date for the flick has yet not been announced by the film banner.

The movie will see Salman Khan romancing Disha Patani. The flick also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. 'Radhe' is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Sino-India standoff: Javadekar says people have understood it is a different India

The countrys heightened vigilance along the border with China has shown that it is a new and different India of post-2014, the government said on Wednesday. The assertion comes amid a stand-off between India and China in eastern Ladakh for ...

Govt buys 55.61 lakh tonnes kharif paddy at MSP in last 18 days

The Centre on Sunday said about 55.61 lakh tonnes of kharif paddy worth Rs 10,500 crore has been purchased at minimum support price MSP from 4.80 lakh farmers in the last 18 days. Paddy procurement commenced in Punjab and Haryana from Septe...

Not following pandemic norms, boarding train if COVID positive could invite fine, jail term

Passengers not following protocols laid down for COVID-19, including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and travelling after being diagnosed with the disease could be booked under various sections of the Railway Act, may have to p...

13 killed, 20 wounded in Afghan blasts

At least 13 people were killed and 20 sustained injuries in two seperate blasts in Herat and Laghman province of Afghanistan on Wednesday, confirmed local officials. Five civilians, including women and children, were killed and 13 others we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020