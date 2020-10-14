ED searches premises of film producer who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of a film producer in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said. They said the office and residential premises of Dinesh Vijan in Mumbai were raided under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Some transactions of the film producer with Rajput are under the agency's scanner and the raids were conducted to obtain more information and evidence, they said. Vijan was questioned by the ED in this case in the past and he was grilled about the payments made by him to Rajput and some contracts between them, they said. Vijan had directed and produced the Hindi movie 'Raabta' that released in 2017 and had Rajput and actress Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

The ED's money laundering case stems from an FIR filed by Rajput's father on July 25 with the Bihar Police in Patna against the actor's friend and live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty, her parents -- father Indrajit Chakraborty and mother Sandhya Chakraborty -- brother Showik, Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi and unknown persons, accusing them of cheating and abetting his son's suicide. The agency has questioned all of them in the past apart from Rajput's father and some of his sisters.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his flat in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14. The CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau are also probing various angles linked to his death..