Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED searches premises of film producer who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of a film producer in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said. Vijan was questioned by the ED in this case in the past and he was grilled about the payments made by him to Rajput and some contracts between them, they said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 19:27 IST
ED searches premises of film producer who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of a film producer in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said. They said the office and residential premises of Dinesh Vijan in Mumbai were raided under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Some transactions of the film producer with Rajput are under the agency's scanner and the raids were conducted to obtain more information and evidence, they said. Vijan was questioned by the ED in this case in the past and he was grilled about the payments made by him to Rajput and some contracts between them, they said.  Vijan had directed and produced the Hindi movie 'Raabta' that released in 2017 and had Rajput and actress Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

The ED's money laundering case stems from an FIR filed by Rajput's father on July 25 with the Bihar Police in Patna against the actor's friend and live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty, her parents -- father Indrajit Chakraborty and mother Sandhya Chakraborty -- brother Showik, Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi and unknown persons, accusing them of cheating and abetting his son's suicide. The agency has questioned all of them in the past apart from Rajput's father and some of his sisters.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his flat in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14. The CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau are also probing various angles linked to his death..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Former New Zealand all-rounder Reid dies aged 92

New Zealands oldest surviving test player John Reid passed away at the age of 92 in Auckland, the countrys cricket board NZC said on Wednesday. Former skipper Reid played 58 test matches for the Kiwis, scoring 3,428 runs including six centu...

Wales to ban entry to people in COVID hotspots in rest of UK

Wales announced on Wednesday that it intended to ban people living in areas with high rates of COVID-19 infections in the rest of the United Kingdom from entering the country, in a bid to prevent the spread of the disease.Under plans being ...

Russia vows in-kind response to EU sanctions over Navalny

Russias foreign minister said Wednesday that Moscow will respond in kind to the European Unions sanctions over the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Navalny, a corruption investigator and longtime foe of Russian Preside...

Sino-India standoff: Javadekar says people have understood it is a different India

The countrys heightened vigilance along the border with China has shown that it is a new and different India of post-2014, the government said on Wednesday. The assertion comes amid a stand-off between India and China in eastern Ladakh for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020