Left Menu
Development News Edition

Copy of Shakespeare's collected plays sells for record $9.9 million

The First Folio containing 36 of Shakespeare's plays is one of only six known complete copies in private hands and had carried a pre-sale estimate of $4 million to $6 million. The identity of the buyer was not immediately known.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 20:44 IST
Copy of Shakespeare's collected plays sells for record $9.9 million
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A rare 1623 book that brought together William Shakespeare's plays for the first time sold for a record $9.97 million at auction on Wednesday, Christie's in New York said. The First Folio containing 36 of Shakespeare's plays is one of only six known complete copies in private hands and had carried a pre-sale estimate of $4 million to $6 million.

The identity of the buyer was not immediately known. The previous record auction price of a Shakespeare First Folio was nearly $6.2 million, paid in 2001, Christie's said.

"Comedies, Histories and Tragedies," was compiled by friends of the English playwright and poet seven years after his death. It includes 18 plays that had never been published before and might have been lost, including "Macbeth," "The Tempest" and "As You Like It." The book was put up for auction by Mills College, a private liberal arts college in Oakland, California.

Wednesday's sale marked the first time in nearly 20 years that a complete copy of the First Folio had come to auction.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Peru president says Brazil win tainted by 'gross errors'

Perus 4-2 loss to Brazil in the South American World Cup qualifiers was tainted by the referees gross errors and should be reviewed and corrected, Peruvian president Martin Vizcarra said on Wednesday. The action-packed game at Limas Nationa...

Duterte wants entire Philippine population vaccinated for COVID-19

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday his government has the money to procure coronavirus vaccines but he would need more as he wants to inoculate the countrys entire population. The government aims to get vaccines to all F...

Kolkata Metro to increase daily services from Oct 19, extend last train timing

The Kolkata Metro Railway will increase its daily services from 146 to 152 from October 19, as the rapid transport network moves towards normalcy, an official said here on Wednesday. Metro services will be available at an interval of 8 minu...

India, Portugal discuss ways to expand bilateral ties

India and Portugal on Wednesday agreed to further boost cooperation in areas of defence and security, trade, and migration and mobility partnership. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Portuguese counterpart Augusto Santos Silva ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020