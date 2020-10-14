Left Menu
Development News Edition

Robbery or social justice? French court fines activist who pinches colonial relics

Diyabanza, who has lived in France for 20 years, belongs to a pan-African movement that is pressing France to return thousands of art works removed from its African colonies and make reparations for acts of slavery. He told Reuters he would lodge an appeal.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-10-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 21:43 IST
Robbery or social justice? French court fines activist who pinches colonial relics

A French court on Wednesday convicted Congolese activist Mwazulu Diyabanza of aggravated robbery and fined him 1,000 euros ($1,176) after he snatched a 19th century central African funerary post from a Paris museum in June. Diyabanza, who has lived in France for 20 years, belongs to a pan-African movement that is pressing France to return thousands of art works removed from its African colonies and make reparations for acts of slavery.

He told Reuters he would lodge an appeal. "It's a big joke from French justice", Diyabanza said.

"We will appeal to show elements that the judge has obviously missed," he added. With an associate, Diyabanza prised the carved wooden ornament from its stand in the Quai Branly museum as a third man live-streamed the act on social media.

He was then stopped by a security guard as he made for the exit. The museum holds some 70,000 African objects, French art historian Benedicte Savoy told Reuters in 2018.

Diyabanza faces a second theft charge for removing an artifact from a Marseille museum. He says his actions are politically justified. ($1 = 0.8503 euros)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Peru president says Brazil win tainted by 'gross errors'

Perus 4-2 loss to Brazil in the South American World Cup qualifiers was tainted by the referees gross errors and should be reviewed and corrected, Peruvian president Martin Vizcarra said on Wednesday. The action-packed game at Limas Nationa...

Duterte wants entire Philippine population vaccinated for COVID-19

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday his government has the money to procure coronavirus vaccines but he would need more as he wants to inoculate the countrys entire population. The government aims to get vaccines to all F...

Kolkata Metro to increase daily services from Oct 19, extend last train timing

The Kolkata Metro Railway will increase its daily services from 146 to 152 from October 19, as the rapid transport network moves towards normalcy, an official said here on Wednesday. Metro services will be available at an interval of 8 minu...

India, Portugal discuss ways to expand bilateral ties

India and Portugal on Wednesday agreed to further boost cooperation in areas of defence and security, trade, and migration and mobility partnership. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Portuguese counterpart Augusto Santos Silva ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020