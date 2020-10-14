Left Menu
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti returns to Twitter, Instagram

The deactivation had left many Rajput fans puzzled, who took to Twitter sharing screenshots of the same. Kirti later made a comeback on social media, saying there were "attempts" by unknown people to log into her accounts.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 21:52 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti is back on Twitter and Instagram after she deactivated her accounts earlier on Wednesday. Kirti has been at the forefront of #JusticeForSSR campaign since the demise of Rajput on June 14.

Earlier in the day, several users noted that Kirti's Twitter and Instagram pages were inaccessible. It was not clear whether Kirti herself deactivated her accounts as she did not announce quitting social media before her profiles disappeared. The deactivation had left many Rajput fans puzzled, who took to Twitter sharing screenshots of the same.

Kirti later made a comeback on social media, saying there were "attempts" by unknown people to log into her accounts. "Sorry, there were multiple log in attempts being made on my social media accounts so had to deactivate them," she wrote after returning on Twitter.

Rajput's death ignited discussions on the nepotistic nature of the industry and its gate-keeping attitude, but took an entirely different angle after the actor's family filed an FIR against his girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty. The family of the late actor, known for films like Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Chhichhore, accused Chakraborty of abetting Rajput's death, laundering his money and isolating him from his family.

The case, which was initially investigated by the Mumbai Police, was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) while the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also got involved. Chakraborty, who was arrested by the NCB in connection with the drug trail in Rajput's death, was released on October 7 after 28 days in jail. Her brother Showik Chakraborty is still in the prison.

