Dracula Season 2 renewal updates, why series will deal with resurrection

When is Dracula Season 2 going to be released? The series enthusiasts are passionately waiting to get some informative facts on the second season since Season 1 was released in January. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

The official confirmation on Dracula Season 2 is yet to be announced. One sect of series enthusiasts believe it won't be renewed or will take maximum time period due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

One the other hand, another sect of fans have full trust on Netflix. As the streaming giant is already on a spree on renewing continuing and new projects, they believe that Dracula can't be left behind without any strong sensible cause.

Although the series' co-creator, Mark Gatiss didn't directly hint the creation of Dracula Season 2, still he revealed a vital information in a discussion with Radio Times. "It's very hard to kill a vampire. Do you understand what I mean? What they do is. That would be to give away how it ends, wouldn't it? That means you will need to wait and see."

The cast for Dracula Season 2 has not been discussed officially. However, we can expect the actors in the horror series such as Claes Bang as Count Dracula, Joanna Scanlan as Mother Superior, Morfydd Clark as Mina Murray, Lujza Richter as Elena, Dolly Wells as Sister Agatha Van Helsing / Dr. Zoe Van Helsinki, John Heffernan as Jonathan Harker, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Adisa, Clive Russell as Valentin, Catherine Schell as Duchess Valeria, Jonathan Aris as Captain Sokolov, Sacha Dhawan as Dr. Sharma, Patrick Walshe McBride as Lord Ruthven.

Dracula Season 2 is expected to commence where it ended in the first season. This series follows Dracula from his origins in Eastern Europe to his battles with Van Helsing's descendants and beyond. "The Count Dracula legend transforms with new tales that flesh out the vampire's gory crimes—and bring his vulnerability into the light," Netflix gave the description on the series.

The renewal of Dracula Season 2 is likely to be delayed due to the prevailing Covid-19. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Dracula Season 2 doesn't have an official trailer and release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the series.

